WANTED: Man accused of groping 2 girls at Walmart stores

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need your help finding a man accused of groping two juvenile girls at two separate Walmart stores.Investigators say the man first entered a Walmart store on Sawdust Road in Spring and groped a girl in the greeting card section.Police say an hour later, he was spotted at the Walmart on Woodlands Parkway, where he allegedly groped a girl while she was shopping for school supplies.The man possibly drove off in a red sedan before police arrived.If you know who this man is, contact police immediately.