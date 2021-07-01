Walmart sues Texas for the right to sell liquor, not just beer and wine

AUSTIN, Texas -- Walmart is back for another round in its battle to win the right to sell liquor in Texas.The chain filed a lawsuit on June 29 with the goal of being allowed to sell liquor at its 588 Walmart and Sam's Club locations statewide.Walmart can sell beer and wine, and is the largest retailer of wine and beer in Texas. But under Texas law, the company cannot obtain a permit to sell liquor. Walmart's suit says the law is discriminatory.