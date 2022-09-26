18-wheeler and high school bus with 28 students onboard collide in Waller County, DPS says

WALLER, Texas (KTRK) -- Twenty-eight students were riding inside a school bus during a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler Monday morning, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Officials said an 18-wheeler collided with Waller ISD bus #231 at the intersection of FM 1488 and Kickapoo Road.

The bus was traveling westbound on FM 1488 and stopped to turn left onto Kickapoo Road when the 18-wheeler crossed into the bus' lane, according to investigators.

Four students were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While an investigation is underway with DPS and WISD, early reports show that the bus driver was not at fault.

"Right now our priority is taking care of our students and the driver who was involved," WISD Superintendent Kevin Moran said. "This was a scary morning and I am thankful for all those involved in taking care of our WISD family."

The district said it is actively working with all those involved to ensure they receive any medical treatment or counseling services needed for recovery.

"The health and safety of the WISD family are the district's top priority," WISD said in a statement.

There were no major injuries reported.

SEE ALSO: Closures along FM 2920 after at least 2 killed in major car crash in Waller, police say