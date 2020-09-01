abc13 town hall

ABC13 to host 'Your Voice, Your Vote: Countdown to Early Voting' town hall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As voters prepare to cast their ballots in the pivotal 2020 presidential election, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented never before seen challenges for election administrators and civic organizations alike.

At ABC13, we believe our democracy works best when we all participate, which is why we are bringing together election officials and community organizers for a town hall Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m., highlighting what you need to know to exercise your right to vote amid the pandemic.

Are you ready? Click here to check your voter registration

Eyewitness News reporter Miya Shay and her panel will take your questions about voting in the 2020 election, dispel myths about mail-in ballots in Texas, and share how activists are working to register voters and fight voter suppression in our most underserved communities.

You can submit your questions using the form below.

Panelists for the town hall include:
  • Chris Hollins, Harris County Clerk
  • John Oldham, Fort Bend County election administrator
  • Dr. Annie Benifield, League of Women Voters-Houston
  • Debbie Chen, OCA-Greater Houston
  • Alim Adatia, Ismaili Council for the Southwestern U.S.
  • Stephanie Gómez, Texas Civil Rights Project

While Texas grapples with the virus, activists told Eyewitness News they have pivoted to drive-thru and virtual voter registration events out of an abundance of caution and safety.

In Harris and Fort Bend counties, election officials are working to innovate the ways we vote, seeking to expand early voting dates, hours and locations, encouraging at-risk voters to submit absentee ballots, and substituting older election workers susceptible to coronavirus infections with students ready to assist precincts across the region.

For voters in Texas, time is of the essence. The deadline to register to vote in the 2020 presidential election is Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Qualified voters must request absentee (mail-in) ballots no later than Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

The virtual town hall will air Thursday, Sept. 3 on ABC13.com, streaming on ABC13's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC13's app, and ABC13's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.

Submit your questions for our panelists
(On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonharris countyfort bend countyvoter informationtexas politicsabc13 town hallvotingvote 2020election
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 TOWN HALL
Where to get COVID-19 financial relief in Texas
ABC13 hosts town hall on COVID-19 and Latinx community
ABC13's 'Athletes & The Fight Against Racism' town hall
Gov. Abbott joins ABC13's 'Reopening Texas' town hall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CCISD identifies kindergartner and staffer as COVID-19 cases
What's next for George Floyd police reform bill
Houston man accused of molesting and killing his baby girl
Dozens of Houston area schools don't have a nurse
Peak heat index could reach 113 degrees Tuesday
17-year-old charged with murder for shooting, killing sister
$36.75M Lotto Texas jackpot largest in more than 10 years
Show More
Tips for holiday shopping during COVID-19 pandemic
Walmart launches Amazon Prime competitor program
Why you might see small cameras around Houston soon
Here's a recap of the news you need for Tuesday, September 1
Why doctors believe flu shots will ease pandemic intensity
More TOP STORIES News