ABC13 to host 'Your Voice, Your Vote: Countdown to Early Voting' town hall

Chris Hollins, Harris County Clerk

John Oldham, Fort Bend County election administrator

Dr. Annie Benifield, League of Women Voters-Houston

Debbie Chen, OCA-Greater Houston

Alim Adatia, Ismaili Council for the Southwestern U.S.

Stephanie Gómez, Texas Civil Rights Project

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As voters prepare to cast their ballots in the pivotal 2020 presidential election, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented never before seen challenges for election administrators and civic organizations alike.At ABC13, we believe our democracy works best when we all participate, which is why we are bringing together election officials and community organizers for a town hall Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m., highlighting what you need to know to exercise your right to vote amid the pandemic.Eyewitness News reporter Miya Shay and her panel will take your questions about voting in the 2020 election, dispel myths about mail-in ballots in Texas, and share how activists are working to register voters and fight voter suppression in our most underserved communities.While Texas grapples with the virus, activists told Eyewitness News they have pivoted to drive-thru and virtual voter registration events out of an abundance of caution and safety.In Harris and Fort Bend counties, election officials are working to innovate the ways we vote, seeking to expand early voting dates, hours and locations, encouraging at-risk voters to submit absentee ballots, and substituting older election workers susceptible to coronavirus infections with students ready to assist precincts across the region.For voters in Texas, time is of the essence. The deadline toin the 2020 presidential election is Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Qualified voters mustno later than Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.The virtual town hall will air Thursday, Sept. 3 on ABC13.com, streaming on ABC13's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC13's app, and ABC13's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.