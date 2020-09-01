ABC13 to host 'Your Voice, Your Vote: Countdown to Early Voting' town hall

At ABC13, we believe our democracy works best when we all participate, which is why we are bringing together election officials and community organizers for a town hall Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m., highlighting what you need to know to exercise your right to vote amid the pandemic.
Are you ready? Click here to check your voter registration
Eyewitness News reporter Miya Shay and her panel will take your questions about voting in the 2020 election, dispel myths about mail-in ballots in Texas, and share how activists are working to register voters and fight voter suppression in our most underserved communities.
You can submit your questions using the form below.
Panelists for the town hall include:
- Chris Hollins, Harris County Clerk
- John Oldham, Fort Bend County election administrator
- Dr. Annie Benifield, League of Women Voters-Houston
- Debbie Chen, OCA-Greater Houston
- Alim Adatia, Ismaili Council for the Southwestern U.S.
- Stephanie Gómez, Texas Civil Rights Project
While Texas grapples with the virus, activists told Eyewitness News they have pivoted to drive-thru and virtual voter registration events out of an abundance of caution and safety.
In Harris and Fort Bend counties, election officials are working to innovate the ways we vote, seeking to expand early voting dates, hours and locations, encouraging at-risk voters to submit absentee ballots, and substituting older election workers susceptible to coronavirus infections with students ready to assist precincts across the region.
For voters in Texas, time is of the essence. The deadline to register to vote in the 2020 presidential election is Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Qualified voters must request absentee (mail-in) ballots no later than Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
The virtual town hall will air Thursday, Sept. 3 on ABC13.com, streaming on ABC13's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC13's app, and ABC13's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.
Submit your questions for our panelists
(On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)