UH deputy fire marshal accused of killing volunteer firefighter in Waller County

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A University of Houston deputy fire marshal is accused of killing a volunteer firefighter in northern Waller County.Deputies tell ABC13 Joshua Hahn is charged with manslaughter for shooting and killing Douglas Smith.The incident happened on Sunday, May 23, on Bowler Road around 8 p.m. The Waller County Sheriff's Office said when deputies arrived, they found Smith shot to death.Investigators said the shooting also injured someone else. That person's condition wasn't immediately released.Hahn remains in the Waller County Jail on a $100,000 bond.Meanwhile, the Waller County District Attorney's Office issued a statement saying Smith has been a long-time member of the community."Many of us have known the victim since he was a baby," read the. "The shooting was totally unnecessary and criminal. Our prayers are with his family both by blood and in the fire department."According to aset up for Smith, he was a part of the Tri-County Fire Department.It's unclear what led up to the shooting.Hahn is listed onas an 11-year veteran of its fire and EMS team. It states he joined the UH Fire Marshal's Office in October 2018 as a deputy fire marshal.Eyewitness News has reached out to UH for a response. The university confirmed Hahn's employment but did not comment further.