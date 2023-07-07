Deputies tell ABC13 Joshua Hahn is charged with manslaughter for shooting Douglas Smith in Waller County.

Former UH deputy fire marshal sentenced to 20 years for 2021 killing of firefighter in Waller County

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A former University of Houston fire marshal was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing another firefighter in Waller County.

After a two-day sentencing trial, Joshua Hahn was sentenced for the 2021 killing of Douglas Smith.

The incident happened on May 23, 2021, on Bowler Road. The Waller County Sheriff's Office said when deputies arrived, they found Smith shot to death.

What led to the shooting was not disclosed.

Hahn also received an additional 20 years for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Tristan Aguirre at the same time as the shooting.

"Our hearts continue to go out to the family and colleagues of Mr. Douglas Smith, and we thank him and them for his desire and actions to serve his community," the Waller County DA's office said in a statement.