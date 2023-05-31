HFD honors firefighters killed in department's deadliest fire at Southwest Inn 10 years ago

A fire at the Southwest Inn killed Robert Bebee, Robert Garner, Mathew Renaud, Anne Sullivan, and Bill Dowling, 10 years ago on May 31, 2013.

Robert Bebee, Robert Garner, Mathew Renaud, Anne Sullivan, and Captain Bill Dowling died as a result of the 2013 motel fire.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been 10 years since a horrific fire resulted in the deaths of five Houston Fire Department firefighters.

On May 31, 2013, Robert Bebee, Robert Garner, Mathew Renaud, and Anne Sullivan rushed into the Southwest Inn and never made it out when the building's roof collapsed.

A fifth firefighter, Captain Bill Dowling, survived the initial tragedy. He lost both legs and later died of complications from those injuries in 2017.

HFD remembered all five firefighters for their courageous action on Wednesday.

The department holds a small ceremony yearly at the site where officials ring a bell to honor their colleagues.

The Houston fire Chief Samuel Peña posted pictures of the fallen heroes, asking the public to take a moment and pray for them and their loved ones.

There have been changes for the department in the past years as a result of the fire.

Radio communication was nearly impossible on the day of the fire because too many radios were being used. Now, radio traffic is limited.

The motel was also being remodeled, so the crews had no idea of the layout that day. Since then, the department has made plans available online to responding fire crews.

