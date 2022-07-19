New video shows teenagers attacking man and stealing his car in west Houston

Christopher Auchter said he had some pretty bad road rash and a facial fracture that made it difficult to see for a few weeks after the attack.
ORIGINAL REPORT: Carjacking victim nearly run over as 4 suspects drive away in west Houston, police say
He's better now, and even has his car back, but hopes the suspects are caught so they can clean up their lives.
The surveillance video of the violent carjacking is hard to watch.
Auchter tried lying on the hood of the suspect's car to stop them. Instead, he was thrown from the car. He's lucky he wasn't run over.
"It's not as uncommon as we would like it to be. It's definitely gotten a lot worse over the last few years, and it's very sad to see," Auchter said. A lot of people just don't have a lot of consideration for how their actions can affect other people's lives."
He said he had just arrived home from a bar on May 7 when he noticed the car behind him, not realizing he had been followed home.
When he parked in the 9800 block of Richmond Avenue at about 4:30 a.m., three unknown males got out of a white Toyota Camry driven by a fourth man.
They attacked him, punching and kicking him, taking his wallet, cell phone and eventually, his keys.
As one suspect tried to get away in Auchter's car, he tried to stop the others from getting away in their vehicle, coming dangerously close to being run over.
Houston police found his car five days later after it was involved in a hit-and-run in the 9400 block of Kempwood. A 16-year-old in the car was identified as one of the suspects that robbed Auchter.
HPD said he is the suspect seen on video who approached the victim and punched him in the face, and then got into the victim's vehicle and sped away.
"The police actually found my car five days later. There were two guys riding in it who were involved in a hit-and-run," Auchter said. "They rear-ended somebody and messed up the front of my car. One of the people who was in the car at that time turned out to be one of the suspects."
A second suspect, who is 15 years old, was also arrested after the hit-and-run for evading arrest, but was not identified as a suspect in the robbery case.
Investigators are searching for three other men involved in the carjacking incident.
Police describe suspect number one as a Hispanic male seen on video in the back driver's side seat, suspect number two as a Black man seen on video in the front passenger seat, and suspect number three as a Hispanic man who was driving the white Toyota Camry.
Auchter thinks the males who attacked him are teenagers, and the driver is possibly an adult.
Tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
For more on this story, follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.