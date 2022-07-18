Carjacking victim nearly run over as 4 suspects drive away in west Houston, police say

On May 7 the victim parked his vehicle at his apartment complex in the 9800 block of Richmond Avenue at about 4:30 a.m.
The victim told investigators that as he got out of his vehicle, three unknown men got out of a white Toyota Camry and suddenly started to attack him.
During the attack, the victim said that the suspects kicked and punched him while going through his pockets and removed his wallet, keys and cell phone.
HPD said two of the suspects then ran back to the white Toyota Camry as the third suspect got into the victim's vehicle and drove towards a dead end in the apartment complex.
The suspects then turned the vehicles around and drove towards the victim, who attempted to stop the suspects from leaving, according to HPD.
The victim then got on the hood of the white Toyota Camry as police said the suspects sped through the parking lot trying to force the victim off the hood.
The victim then fell off the hood and the suspects drove out of the apartment complex.
On May 11, officers located the victim's vehicle after being involved in a hit and run at the 9400 block of Kempwood.
HPD said the suspects inside the stolen vehicle attempted to run on foot from officers, but were caught and taken into custody.
A 16-year-old boy was charged with robbery with bodily injury, evading arrest, and failure to stop and give information.
Police said he is the suspect seen on video who approached the victim and punched him in the face and then got into the victim's vehicle and sped away.
A second suspect who is 15 years old was also arrested after the hit and run for evading arrest, but was not identified as a suspect in the robbery case.
Investigators are searching for three other men involved in the carjacking incident.
Police describe suspect number one as a Hispanic male seen on video in the back driver's side seat, suspect number two and a Black man seen on video in the front passenger seat, and suspect number three as a Hispanic man who was driving the white Toyota Camry.
Tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.