Man shoots girlfriend and her sister before dying by suicide in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was shot to death, and a woman believed to be her sister was critically injured at a northeast Houston apartment complex Saturday morning by a man who later took his own life, police said.It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 9600 block of Homestead Lane near Tidwell Road.The women were in an SUV at the apartment complex gate when the gunman, believed to be one of the women's boyfriend, got into an argument with her and opened fire before taking off on foot, according to Houston police.One of the women died from her injuries on the scene. The other woman was taken to a hospital where she was expected to recover, police said.The gunman left the scene and went to his grandmother's home where he took his own life, police said.The identities of the victims weren't immediately released, and it wasn't clear what sparked the argument or the motive behind the shooting.