VIGIL

Vigil held for 13-year-old shot during block party in north Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

13-year-old Angel Morales was shot and killed at a block party.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A vigil took place Tuesday night for the 13-year-old killed in a barrage of gunfire while at a neighborhood block party.

Multiple people were hit Sunday evening as they attended the party in the 4500 block of Yale in north Houston. Angel Morales was killed. Witnesses say they heard dozens of gunshots.

At the vigil, the teen's mother was inconsolable as she leaned on family members.

Houston police chief Art Acevedo said the shooting might be gang-related. No one has been charged.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.

RELATED: Block party shooting that killed 13-year-old possibly gang-related, police say
EMBED More News Videos

13-year-old Angel Morales was shot and killed at a block party.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teen shotchild killedshootingdeadly shootingvigilHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VIGIL
Vigil held for store clerk killed in northwest Houston
Houston community comes together for Pittsburgh shooting victims
Vigil held for tow truck driver who died after being hit by man
Investigators find vehicle taken from murdered woman's home
More vigil
Top Stories
Obama credits Bush 41 for steering America after Cold War
Former Pres. Barack Obama attends Baker Institute gala
Rappers Ghost and Kenny Lou shot outside nightclub
'Mattress store murders' set off wide parole violator sweep
Body found off road where FBI requested video in search for teen
Businessman sentenced to 11 years for Kush operation
Houston Texans to hold 'celebration of life' for Bob McNair
Family loses poodle after their home erupts in flames
Show More
Teen shot outside of home in The Woodlands, deputies say
Lawmaker proposes bill to force yearly Aggies-Longhorns game
Wienerschnitzel set to open several locations in Houston area
BBQ owner says he was burned by couple using phony bills
It's Simone Biles Day! Star gymnast receives Houston holiday
More News