13-year-old Angel Morales was shot and killed at a block party.

A vigil took place Tuesday night for the 13-year-old killed in a barrage of gunfire while at a neighborhood block party.Multiple people were hit Sunday evening as they attended the party in the 4500 block of Yale in north Houston. Angel Morales was killed. Witnesses say they heard dozens of gunshots.At the vigil, the teen's mother was inconsolable as she leaned on family members.Houston police chief Art Acevedo said the shooting might be gang-related. No one has been charged.