Interfaith candlelight vigil held in NW Houston for those killed in Israel

An interfaith vigil was held at The Community of Faith King's Dome Cathedral on Sunday to mourn the lives lost in Israel.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 100 people gathered for an interfaith candlelight vigil in northwest Houston Sunday night, mourning the lives lost in Israel and denouncing Hamas.

The event flyer stated, "praying for peace, grieving families, hostages, against Hamas, not against Arabs, Muslims or Palestinians."

The event was held inside a Baptist church - The Community of Faith King's Dome Cathedral. Leaders from various faiths, social justice groups, and politicians attended.

"A wrong done against one is a wrong done against us all," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said at the event.

The group stood with those grieving, like Yafit Bar, who lost her own brother in last weekend's attacks in Israel. She told the crowd he was a former soldier who died helping those injured.

"My brother is a hero," she said.

Bar said she has now dedicated herself to the safe return of Israeli hostages.

"I'll do whatever I can right now to get those babies back," she said.

