Viet Cultural Fest returns to NRG Center after 4-year hiatus to celebrate "all things Vietnamese"

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Viet Cultural Fest will be returning to the NRG Center on Saturday after a four-year hiatus from the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say it's the largest event in Texas dedicated to all things Vietnamese.

The festival started in 2019 and reportedly drew in more than 5,000 attendees. This year's theme is "The Taste of Vietnam," where guests will be able to enjoy multiple cultural dishes and even participate in a pho-eating contest and a blind boba-tasting contest.

Festival goers can expect activities, exhibits, and performances throughout the day, ending with the Miss Teen Viet Cultural Fest pageant. Some of the highlights include a Viet trivia contest, chess tournament, traditional dress contest, cooking class, and lion dance.

Teresa Trinh, president of the Vietnamese Culture and Science Association, explains that the event is open to everyone, no matter your background.

"With there being such a large Vietnamese population in a very diverse city, it's important for the Vietnamese community to put on a festival that showcases our culture, to introduce our culture to those who may not be familiar with it," Trinh said. "Learning and working with other cultures creates a very harmonious city in which we can all get along and work together to improve the situation of all people."

The event will take place in Hall D of the NRG Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Presale tickets are $8 for seniors and $10 for general admission. Tickets will cost $15 at the door. It will cost you $20 cash per car if you're parking on-site.

