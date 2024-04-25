Houston pediatric patients prepare for prom night with support from community and businesses

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some kids receiving treatment from MD Anderson's pediatrics department are preparing for a big weekend! It's the annual Prom Party Palooza.

Tomika Gamble, who leads the department's support programs, said the event would not be possible without community support.

Sunshine Kids Foundation, Kendra Scott, Men's Warehouse, and other businesses pitched in to ensure the patients could pick their perfect prom look.

The patients went shopping for dresses and suits on Monday and Tuesday ahead of their prom scheduled for Saturday night.

Gamble said the smiles and gratitude they get from patients and their families make this annual event more than worth it.

