¿Qué Pasa Houston? Here are the events happening around town this weekend

Houston's weekend happenings include Theatre Under the Stars' The Cher Show, nonprofit Barrio Dogs' free spay or neuter sign-up event, and much more!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- T.G.I.F. Let's talk about Qué Pasa Houston.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, join the nonprofit Barrio Dogs at Hartman Park, 9311 East Avenue P. The organization will be hosting a free spay or neuter sign-up for your pet.

"People do not need to bring their animals. They just come and sign up to receive a free voucher for a free spay-neuter vaccination and microchip," Gloria Zenteno, executive director of Barrio Dogs, said.

For more information, visit BarrioDogs.org.

You can also catch a Theatre Under the Stars "Cher" production.

Actress Ella Perez, who plays "Babe" in the show, said the musical takes you through the ups and downs of Cher's entire career and life to become the icon we know today.

TUTS' The Cher Show is playing now through April 28. You can use the code TUTSLATNO for a 20% discount at checkout on their website.

On Sunday, ABC13 has two fun events to tell you about:

The first one is the "Blooming in Style" event hosted by Angie Del Angel, a small business jewelry store owner. You can shop thrifted blazers, her jewelry, and the closets of some local influencers.

Also on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., how about getting some free new clothes?

Uncle Beans Coffee Shop is hosting a clothing swap event. You can take your lightly worn clothing on hangars and swap it with someone else.

Visit the Houston Clothing Swap Instagram page to sign up for the free event.

For news updates, follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, X and Instagram.