Video shows assistant police chief *hanging* on to shoplifting suspect's car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A brazen and ultimately successful getaway by two suspected shoplifters was captured on video, with a police officer on the hood of the car.A security camera outside of the Active Athlete store off I-10 and Federal captured off-duty Bridge City Assistant Police Chief Brad Frye hanging on to the suspects' car hood.This began around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday at a shopping center at 1050 Federal near the East Freeway.Houston police said Chief Frye was in full uniform at Harbor Freight Tools when he witnessed someone shoplifting. In the surveillance video, you can see Frye walking out of the store behind two people.Moments after that, HPD said the chief tried to detain the suspects, but they did not comply and drove forward. Investigators say Frye told them he jumped on the hood of the car to avoid getting hit.In the surveillance video, you can see the suspects' car slowly weave through the parking lot with Frye on the hood. The car eventually sped up and Frye fell off."It was an average Wednesday," recalled Active Athlete employee Juan Sierra. "Then, we see this car and we see this guy on a hood. At first we think maybe they're having fun because it's a new trend, then we see a bunch of police cars and news media show up."Frye's daughter told ABC13 Eyewitness News that her father was bruised and sore, but otherwise okay."For someone just stealing, shoplifting, I wouldn't have jumped on the car," said shopper Ramiro Riojas, who worried the situation could have turned deadly. "I would have gotten the plate, the information down. I wouldn't have jumped on the car."Houston police says Frye did discharge his service weapon, but it's unclear if anyone was hit.Investigators say they are looking for a male and a female suspect.