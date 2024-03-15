Man killed in N. Harris Co. was hit by 2 drivers shortly after making 911 call, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died after he was hit by not one, but two drivers in north Harris County overnight, according to deputies.

Harris County sheriff's deputes were called to the scene on Veterans Memorial Drive near Moorebrook Drive around 3:15 a.m. Friday.

"Between the time that he made that call to when we received the auto-ped, I don't know if he may have walked out into the roadway during that time," Sgt. Villacorta said. "The area is real poorly lit, so the initial vehicle didn't see him and didn't have a chance to react."

Both of the drivers who hit the man stopped and cooperated with investigators, deputies said. They reportedly did not show signs of intoxication.

So far, officials said charges are not expected, though the investigation is ongoing.