Deputies said a driver was coming home from the gym when he crashed into a pole, causing a domino effect. The northbound lanes will be closed until around 2 p.m.

Crash causes 8 power poles to fall in domino effect on Veterans Memorial, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Eight power poles were knocked over in a crash involving at least four cars in northwest Harris County overnight, according to deputies.

The northbound lanes of Veterans Memorial Drive are closed between the Beltway and Gears Road as crews work to clean up the crash. To help alleviate traffic, crews have one lane of traffic moving in each direction in the southbound lanes.

To avoid the closure, drivers can take T.C. Jester. Harris County sheriff's deputies said it may not be fully cleaned up until around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

If your morning commute isn't impacted, your power may be. According to CenterPoint Energy's outage tracker, nearly 150 customers are without power in the area.

Thankfully, deputies said no injuries were reported and everyone was able to safely get out of the vehicles around the downed lines.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in addition to the poles falling, the crash caused some poles to splinter and ceramic coils to bust.

The 20-year-old driver who reportedly caused the accident was coming home from the gym at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. He crashed into one power pole in the 11000 block of Veterans Memorial, which caused several more to fall in a domino effect.

He told investigators he was not speeding, deputies said. Officials do not believe the driver was intoxicated.

Other drivers on the road had to dodge the poles. Video from the scene shows how drivers had to slam on their brakes in order to narrowly miss them.

ABC13 reached out to Aldine ISD to see if any schools are impacted, and a spokesperson said power had been restored at Spence and Conley elementary schools.

Officials said it was miraculous there were no serious injuries, considering some of the power lines were still charged when they toppled over, which could have electrocuted someone.

"If lines are still energized, you are talking enough power that absolutely, it could not only stop a human heart, but it can do extensive bodily damage to somebody," Patrol Sgt. Dan Best said. "Most likely, it's going to end up in death."

