Bus driver and 13-year-old suffer minor seatbelt burns when vehicle hits pole, La Marque police say

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- A bus not belonging to any public school district hit a utility pole along a La Marque roadway on Friday, injuring a 13-year-old and the driver, police said.

According to the La Marque Police Department, officers were called to Main Street near Lone Star at about 2:45 p.m. about the bus taking out the pole and hitting a nearby mobile home porch and a vehicle parked in a driveway.

The driver claimed to officers that a mechanical malfunction may have led to the crash, according to police.

The injuries to the teenager and the driver, the only occupants related to each other, were minor seatbelt burns, police said.

Authorities reported no other injuries, adding that the bus is privately owned.

Officers briefly shut down Main Street to tow away the bus. SkyEye flew over the scene, where utility crew members worked to repair the pole.

Police didn't say whether charges would be filed in the crash.

SkyEye, left, captured utility workers along Main Street making repairs after a privately-owned bus, seen right, took out a pole on April 5, 2024, in La Marque, Texas.

