HPD needs help identifying vehicle of interest in shooting of 4-year-old girl on New Year's Day

The 4-year-old girl who police say was wounded when someone shot into her apartment has been identified as George Floyd's niece.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police hope the public can help them identify a vehicle of interest seen in a surveillance photo from the shooting of a 4-year-old girl earlier this year.

The shooting happened on New Year's Day, but HPD released the surveillance photo on Wednesday.

Investigators believe the vehicle is a dark-colored sedan, possibly with aftermarket tire rims.

The 4-year-old girl shot in southwest Houston was identified as Arianna Delane, the niece of George Floyd, who was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, at an apartment in the 3300 block of Yellowstone Boulevard.

The wanted suspect(s) fired several shots into the apartment as four adults and two children were inside, HPD said.

Arianna was shot in the torso as she slept. She was taken to the hospital with a punctured lung, liver and three broken ribs, the family told ABC13.

She has since been released from the hospital.

The vehicle seen in the surveillance photo released by HPD on Wednesday was in the area at the time of the shooting, investigators said.

Police have not identified a suspect(s) or motive in the shooting.

Back in January, Chief Troy Finner launched an Internal Affairs investigation into the department's response time to the shooting. Arianna's father said police didn't arrive until 7 a.m., more than four hours after the shooting.

HPD would not give a timeline of events because of the investigation.

"I am aware and have concerns regarding the delayed response time in this incident and have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation. I ask the city to continue to pray for the child's full recovery and assist in providing information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible," Finner said in a statement.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.