HPD officer arrested for assault after argument with wife at Deer Park home, police say

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston Police Department officer has been relieved of duty pending an investigation after he was arrested for assault, officials said on Saturday.

HPD identified the officer as Valeriano Rios. Because he's an undercover officer and out of concern for safety, HPD has asked ABC13 not to show his mugshot. We are honoring that request.

According to information from Deer Park police, Rios and his wife got into an argument at about 11:50 p.m. Friday at their home. During the argument, Valeriano allegedly threw something at her, prompting her to call police, authorities said.

No one was injured.

Rios was arrested by Deer Park police and booked into the Harris County Jail. He is charged with misdemeanor assault.

Rios, assigned to the Narcotics Division, started with HPD in May 2013.

It's standard protocol for officers to be relieved of duty pending investigations by the department's Internal Affairs Division.