13 Investigates finds just 91 postal inspectors in Texas despite thousands of mail theft complaints

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For months, Dale Langham has been concerned about thieves breaking into his business's mailbox and stealing thousands of dollars in checks.

He has several surveillance videos that clearly show individuals driving up and breaking into the cluster mailbox for his business, including some who have a key that unlocks the boxes.

"It's a shame because you know, this guy isn't just hitting this box, he's hitting all the boxes," said Langham, President of Hobré USA.

In the first part of our 13 Investigates series into issues with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, we found statewide, 413 USPS master keys were reported missing, lost or stolen last year.

We also found in the last four years, the USPS Office of Inspector General handled 261 cases where a USPS employee was found culpable of mail theft in its Southern Region, which includes Texas.

