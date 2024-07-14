13 Investigates delves into how FBI is 'constantly intercepting threats' against elected officials

In the wake of the attempt on former Pres. Donald Trump's life, 13 Investigates looks into the main reasons driving political violence.

In the wake of the attempt on former Pres. Donald Trump's life, 13 Investigates looks into the main reasons driving political violence.

In the wake of the attempt on former Pres. Donald Trump's life, 13 Investigates looks into the main reasons driving political violence.

In the wake of the attempt on former Pres. Donald Trump's life, 13 Investigates looks into the main reasons driving political violence.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The FBI has been warning for years that we're in an era of heightened threats against our elected officials.

The FBI Houston Field Office tells 13 Investigates the agency as a whole is "constantly intercepting threats" against candidates and politicians already in power.

"Unfortunately, these threats against elected officials is not uncommon," FBI Houston Spokesperson Christina Garza said.

Just last month, 24-year-old Isaac Ambe Nformangum of Richmond was convicted for threatening Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

Federal prosecutors say he called the Senator's Houston office and left a voicemail in which he said, "You will be found and killed."

Also last month, 61-year-old Brian Michael Gaherty of Houston was sentenced to 33 months behind bars for threatening California Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

The US Attorney's Office says Gaherty left the congresswoman four vulgar voicemails.

In one voicemail, he threatened to "put a cap" between the congresswoman's eyes.

It's not just men being arrested for making these alarming threats.

In the wake of the attempt on former Pres. Donald Trump's life, 13 Investigates looks into the main reasons driving political violence.

Earlier this year, Tiffani Shea Gish of Houston was sentenced to 37 months in prison.

Prosecutors say she threatened to have US District Judge Aileen Cannon assassinated in front of her family.

Cannon is the judge overseeing Trump's legal case over classified documents.

On Sunday, the FBI issued a release that read in part,

"It has become a bigger responsibility in recent years as the volume of certain threats increases. As a country and organization, we have seen an increase in threats of violence targeting government officials and institutions, houses of worship, schools, and medical facilities, just to name a few."

The FBI Houston Field Office tells 13 Investigates the agency as a whole is "constantly intercepting threats" against candidates and politicians already in power.

For updates on this story, follow Kevin Ozebek on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Contact 13 Investigates

Have a tip? A problem to solve? Send a tip below. If you don't have a photo or document to include, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)