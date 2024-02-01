13 Investigates stolen, lost and missing USPS master keys

HOUSTON, Texs (KTRK) -- Emily Metoyer's dad started her family's printing business 50 years ago in his garage. Since then, the company, which primarily designs and prints programs for funerals, has expanded with an office building and more services.

But some things haven't changed. Metoyer said she still has customers who pay for invoices with paper checks mailed through the post office.

Over the last year, she said incoming and outgoing checks have been stolen from the mail, and now she's worried how it might impact her family-owned business.

13 Investigates asked USPS about Metoyer's concerns. They denied our request for an interview, but our investigation found the agency does have documented issues, including lost, missing or stolen USPS master keys at the post office Metoyer relies on.

At 10 p.m. on ABC13, investigative reporter Kevin Ozebek kicks off his two-part series on problems with mail theft at the post office and how government documents show, in some cases, it's an inside job.

