US postal service tells lawmakers mail should no longer be delayed in Missouri City

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- After months of delays in mail delivery in the Houston area, the problem appears to be fixed.

Congressional leaders toured the postal service processing center in Missouri City before a briefing on Thursday. It's one of two Houston-area facilities at the center of recent mail delays.

Lawmakers said the postal service told them there haven't been any problems for days now, and they don't expect issues with mail-in ballots.

Texas Congressman Pete Sessions (TX-17) held a closed meeting with the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and said USPS was apologetic for the service in the Houston area.

Sessions added that the postal service agreed to several changes but did not say what those were specifically except for better communication. He says if someone experiences issues, to contact his office.

USPS has blamed the delays on challenges in implementing a 10-year "Delivering for America" plan to modernize the post office.

As part of that plan, the Missouri City facility will become a local processing center, while the North Houston Processing and Distribution Center will become regional.

Officials said other factors in the mail delivery delays included a weather-related roof collapse in 2019, a new processing equipment transition, and a gridlock when moving from one facility to another.

