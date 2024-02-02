USPS remains hush on incessant mail theft issues, lost packages amid questions from ABC13, Congress

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 continues to press for answers as viewers call and message us about packages stuck in various United States Postal Service facilities.

Eyewitness News spent Friday morning on location in Missouri City, where United States Congressmen Randy Weber (TX-14) and Morgan Luttrell (TX-8) appeared with hopes of touring the building and speaking to the postmaster.

Unfortunately, that did not take place.

"It's very frustrating," Weber said. "We're getting stonewalled."

Ann and Alan Schneider watched this morning to see if any changes might come due to the visit.

They told ABC13 they recently paid to have their mail forwarded to a location they were visiting for an extended period but said they'd received their mail once.

"Our mailbox was stuffed beyond the gills with six weeks' worth of mail," Ann said about their arrival back home. "Things needed to be tended to, and they weren't."

The Schneiders ultimately received a refund but called the entire ordeal a mess.

We've repeatedly asked the USPS for an on-camera interview to address various issues plaguing the agency, but they've only sent us written statements.

Here's one they sent:

"We are aware of concerns from some local Houston customers regarding their mail delivery. We want customers to know that we continue the expansion of our operations in the Houston area because of increased volume and we are adding additional capacity with a new facility to improve service. The Postal Service has dispatched additional resources from the surrounding area and implemented improved processes to address root causes of sporadic issues to improve the reliability of mail delivery in the Houston area. Customers should also note that multiple severe weather events in Houston and across the nation have impacted many transportation, logistics, and delivery companies, and the Postal Service is no exception. We express our apologies to those who experienced a deviation from our normal, dependable service, and customers should already see improvements in delivery as we work through these issues."

