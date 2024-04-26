ABC primetime special takes viewers inside star-studded TIME100 Gala

Joelle Garguilo has the story on the event.

NEW YORK CITY -- TIME has teamed up with ABC to bring viewers inside the exclusive TIME100 Gala to show what happens when the most influential people in the world come together.

And now, thanks to a primetime special, the public gets to go inside the gala during "TIME100: The World's Most Influential People," which airs Sunday night.

So who are the most influential people in the world? They 21st annual list is made up of artists, icons, titans, leaders, innovators and pioneers.

They came together in New York City for an evening of meaningful dialogue and celebration for the TIME100 Gala. The gala featured some of its 100 most influential people of 2024.

Among those honored was a member of the ABC family, "Live" host Kelly Ripa, who was there with her husband and co-host Mark Consuelos.

She talked about how he has contributed to her success in the business for so many years.

"This man right here has had the most influence on my career, I'm not kidding - I probably would have quit show business years ago if this man hadn't provided me with endless support," Ripa said.

Actor, playwright and director Colman Domingo was also honored.

"It feels incredible, it's like a dream.. it really is," Domingo said. "To be on a list with people who you believe are doing incredible things in this world."

The special will bring viewers inside the gala, hosted by actor Taraji P. Henson., who said it feels amazing to be honored after over 20 years.

When asked what she would want her future self to remember about the moment, Henson said, "I would just be proud of her for sticking to the pact she made with God. Making this gift he gave me accessible for everybody -- art is bigger than one single person."

The gala will also feature performances by Dua Lipa and Fantasia Barrino and the presentation of a TIME Impact Award to Michael J. Fox.

You'll have a chance to see the gala too. The TIME100 primetime television special will air on Sunday, May 12 at 10/9c on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.