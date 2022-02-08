woman killed

U.S. Coast Guard now investigates death of Tall Ship Elissa volunteer after police declared accident

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Tall Ship Elissa volunteer death: U.S. Coast Guard now investigating after police declared the death an accident

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is now investigating the death of a volunteer who fell more than 35 feet on the historic Tall Ship Elissa in the Port of Galveston, after police declared her death as an accident.

Jill Victor's lifelong friends remember her as a sports fan, a deeply devoted churchgoer, and a passionate quilter.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Clear Lake woman dies after falling 35 feet off mast of historic tall ship ELISSA in Galveston

Victor's friends say she partially retired recently and volunteered on the Tall Ship Elissa for about a year.

Port of Galveston Police say the 58-year-old was wearing a climbing harness when she fell 35 feet from Elissa, but her harness did not appear to be actually tethered to the ship.

Experts say depending on what she was doing on that part of the ship, that doesn't mean she was breaking safety protocol.

Victor's volunteer position required multiple tests and more than 20 hours of training.

SEE RELATED: Travel back in time on the 1877 Tall Ship ELISSA

Galveston Historical Foundation released the following statement:

"Galveston Historical Foundation (GHF) board, staff and the volunteer crew of ELISSA are saddened at the loss of a fellow volunteer and staff member. The accident is still under investigation by authorities and GHF is conducting its own internal review.

Elissa is a crew of dedicated men and women who operate the ship with passion and dedication. We extend our condolences to the crew member's family and friends.

Elissa is one of the few historic tall ships in the world that still sails. Volunteers are trained under an extensive program. Galveston Historical Foundation rescued the 1877 tall ship in the 1970s from a shipyard in Greece and restored it for sailing and as a visitor attraction at Pier 22. The vessel is maintained and interpreted by volunteers and staff and undergoes routine inspections by the US Coast Guard as a Sailing School Vessel and a periodic required drydock.

GHF is a 501(c )3 non-profit organization founded in 1871 as the Historical Society of Galveston that merged in 1958 with another entity to become the Galveston Historical Foundation. The organization owns and operates more than twenty historic sites and vessels. Its mission is to preserve the history, architecture, and maritime history of Galveston Island."

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestondisasterwoman killedaccidentboat accident
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Woman dies after falling 35 feet off historic ship in Galveston
Woman found dead after suspected robbery near Woodforest, deputies say
Woman found shot to death on side of road in east Houston
Houston man sentenced to life for wife's 2018 stabbing death, DA says
TOP STORIES
Former Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins running for Houston mayor
Man shot to death during argument with family member, authorities say
Babysitter accused of throwing infant to stop crying, records state
13 Investigates what's working in the battle to get students back
Houston Texans name Lovie Smith as head coach
Air Force ordered to pay more than $230M in church shooting
Robbery suspect fatally shot by HPD officers in north Houston
Show More
More frosty mornings with mild afternoons
Man in wheelchair hit by multiple vehicles while crossing FM 1960
Mandatory water conservation restrictions in League City
Boil water notice in effect for Trinity County residents
Valero Refinery flare putting off thick smoke in southeast Houston
More TOP STORIES News