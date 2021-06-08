abc13 plus galveston

Travel back in time on the 1877 Tall Ship ELISSA

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston is known for the beach, water, and history, and visitors can enjoy all three on the 1877 Tall Ship ELISSA.

The ship was launched in Aberdeen, Scotland in 1877 to carry cargo around the world. It came to Galveston in 1883 and 1886 for deliveries, and returned nearly a century later, in 1978, for restoration.

Galveston Historical Foundation staff and volunteers spent four years bringing the ship back to its former glory, and transforming it into a floating museum that could still actively sail.

The 1877 Tall Ship ELISSA is now one of the oldest actively sailing ships in the entire world.

It goes out to sea every year with volunteers. It is open the rest of the year as a museum, with more than 40,000 visitors annually.

Tours are available daily from 10 am to 5 pm. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for children ages 6 to 18, and free for kids under five.

You can learn more about the ship and get tickets here.
