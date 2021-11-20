holiday lights

Uptown Holiday Lighting returns with dazzling lights, fireworks, and festive fare

Holiday lights brighten up Houston's Uptown area

HOUSTON, Texas -- With the advent of the holidays, Houstonians are looking to light it up this season. Perfect timing, then for the return of a beloved Houston holiday lighting ceremony.

Inner Loopers and holiday-loving Houstonians can gather at the 33rd Annual Uptown Holiday Lighting, taking place along Post Oak Boulevard from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving evening, Thursday, Nov. 25.

Attendees can expect an appearance by Santa, who'll light the 300 custom trees. The free family event includes shopping and holiday treats, awards for the best balcony, strolling street entertainers, Art Cars, holiday gift booths, music, and a dazzling light show and fireworks spectacle.

