ABC13 has your guide to celebrate the holidays with these festive lights in the Houston area this season.

Get ready for these dazzling holiday lights taking over Houston this year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Houstonians get into the holiday spirit, the Bayou City is lighting up and getting ready to shimmer for families to enjoy.

Here are some events and holiday light displays you don't want to miss:

Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular

Ahead of the event, the city welcomed a 52-foot tree that will be lit up by more than 99,000 LED lights and 4,000 ornaments.

The Mayor's Holiday Spectacular is at City Hall from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

American Idol star and Grammy nominee Jordin Sparks will headline this year's event.

ABC13 is the exclusive television partner and will live stream the event.

Houston Zoo Lights

TXU Energy's Zoo Lights comprises two million lights bound to wow both the young and young at heart. Visitors can casually stroll into the Christmas season by taking in the lights, listening to carols, and sipping hot chocolate from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. The last entry is at 9:30 p.m.

The lights will be lit up from Nov. 17 to Jan. 7 but will be closed on Dec. 6, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.

You can purchase your tickets early on the Houston Zoo website.

City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic

If you plan to head downtown, Shell Energy presents spectacular lights in 11 themed villages covering dozens of blocks throughout the city's central business district, including Houston's Discovery Green, the George R. Brown Convention Center, and the Marriott Marquis.

It is open to the public and mostly free to enter. Some sites will feature an ice skating rink, lights to gaze at, and activities.

The entire map of all the sites downtown can be found on Visit Houston's website.

Galaxy Lights

Assemble your crew for a space-themed holiday light show that defies gravity.

You can experience Galaxy Lights at Space Center Houston now until Jan. 7, 2024, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $19, and children under 3 years old enter for free. Tickets can be purchased on Space Center Houston's website.

Houston Botanic Garden - Radiant Nature

More than 50 larger-than-life Chinese lantern installations will take over the Houston Botanic Garden from now until Feb. 25, 2024.

Visitors will be able to see a majestic 200-foot-long dragon, a 12-foot-tall peacock, and much more!

You can purchase tickets on Houston Botanic Garden's website.

City Place Annual Tree Lighting

On Nov. 26, City Place's annual tree-lighting event will be free to attend from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will highlight a 35-foot Christmas landmark rising from City Place Park's main pond.

For more information, visit City Place's website.

Sugar Land Holiday Lights

We know Houston doesn't get snow that often, but if you were thinking of snow-sliding, this event just 20 minutes from the city might be for you.

The Sugar Land Holiday Lights will feature 3.5 million lights, 10 themed areas, holiday shopping, food, and more until Jan. 1, 2024.

The event will be at Constellation Field in Sugar Land and open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays.

On New Year's Eve, it will be open from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The snow slide and play area will be open on select dates, including Dec. 1-3, Dec. 8-10, and Dec. 15-25. You can purchase your snow pass on the Sugar Land Holiday Lights website.

These are just some of the many ways to celebrate this year - Have a safe and happy holiday!