Student found dead in University of Houston classroom building; No foul play suspected, UH says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston is mourning the death of a student on campus on Wednesday.

The student died at Agnes Arnold Hall. There is no indication of foul play or an ongoing threat to our community, the university said in a statement.

Agnes Arnold hall is a general purpose classroom building on campus. UH officials said all classes and offices in the building will be canceled/closed for the remainder of Wednesday.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to the student's family and friends and support to members of the campus community affected by this devastating loss," the university said in a statement.

UH did not release the student's identity.

Read the full statement from the university regarding the death here:

"Our community is deeply saddened after a student passed away on campus today. UHPD is investigating and there is no indication of foul play. There is no ongoing threat to our community. We offer our sincerest condolences to the student's family and friends and support to members of the campus community affected by this devastating loss.



Students are our number one priority, and we are heartbroken to lose a young person with so much potential and a valued member of the UH community. The Dean of Students will work with the student's family and help them navigate this difficult time.



All classes and offices at Agnes Arnold Hall are canceled/closed today.



A variety of resources are available to members of the University community:



UH Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) is available at (713) 743-5454 and is located in room 226 of Student Service Center 1.



The "Let's Talk" provides daily, easy access to informal confidential consultations with CAPS therapists.



During difficult times, we ask members of the UH community to support each other."

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.