University of Houston Downtown celebrates Earth Day with focus on local sustainability

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As part of The University of Houston Downtown's Earth Month observances, UHD is presenting "From Information to Action: Sustainability Across Houston."

The panel discussion, scheduled for Tuesday in Fondren Commons of the College of Sciences and Technology Building, will focus on the environment and green living.

As part of the event, UHD Recycling Ambassadors will recycle the lunch waste for a zero-waste event. These are students committed to environmental awareness and advocacy.

Dr. Lisa Morano, a professor of biology and microbiology and director of the Center for Urban Agriculture and Sustainability, spearheaded this event, which is presented in collaboration with the UHD Sustainability Council.

The event is free and open to the public, and lunch will be provided to those who RSVP in advance.

"The idea of sustainability is that we create a system in which all of these things can work together. We have an environment that's healthy, an economic system that's healthy, and we have people that are healthy who are in it," Morano said. "You want to create a system where future generations have the same opportunities and the same health of their planet as we have today."

For Tuesday's discussion, Morano will moderate the panel of sustainability experts - Ana Bueno, an environmental reporter at Univision 45; Jaime González, the community and equitable conservation programs director at The Nature Conservancy in Texas; Naomi Kuo, an artist-in-residence at the Asia Society Texas Center, and Steve Stelzer, the program director at Green Building Resource Center's Houston Permitting Center.

These experts will address global concerns about sustainability on a local level, provide regional solutions, and explain how the community can take action.

