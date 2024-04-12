Houston's Black men's health agency gets support from Johnson & Johnson for health equity

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Johnson & Johnson announced its plan to invest in over 100 community-based health organizations in historically marginalized communities across the United States, including Houston's African American Male Wellness Agency.

According to the agency, HIV was five times more prevalent in Harris County's Black population than its white population in 2019.

Houston also continues to tackle other health challenges in the Black and brown communities.

The agency's executive director, Pastor Jamail Johnson, said AAMWA works to increase the life expectancy of black men in physical health, mental health, financial health, fatherhood, and research.

Johnson & Johnson is collaborating with AAMWA through its "My Health Can't Wait" program which acts as a community wellness initiative to connect people of color with vital health information and resources.

Over the next six months, "My Health Can't Wait" will visit 25 cities across the United States, and Houston will be the first.

On April 27, AAMWA Houston is hosting an event titled "Black Men's Wellness Day: Saving Black Men's Lives." The event is set to take place at the University of Houston and will feature free health screenings, vendors, live entertainment, and free, family-friendly activities!

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.