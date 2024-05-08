2 University of Houston students reportedly arrested during apparent Pro-Palestine encampment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston says two students were arrested after an apparent Pro-Palestine encampment was removed from the campus Wednesday morning.

According to the university, the encampment was set up by approximately 60 people at Butler Plaza overnight.

"Tents and encampments are not permitted on campus grounds in accordance with state statutes," the school said, in part.

University of Houston Police Department officers responded to the encampment at about 7 a.m. and began informing the students they were not allowed to camp.

Police then issued verbal notices for students to disperse every 15 minutes, the school said.

UHPD removed the encampment shortly after 9 a.m., and two students were arrested. The school said officers took approximately 20 minutes to dismantle the camp.

One student was reportedly arrested for failing to identify themselves, and another for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

UH officials said the group was allowed to continue its protest in accordance with the university's policies.

"We support the constitutional rights of free speech and peaceful assembly and continue to encourage groups to engage in expressive activity safely, compliant with university policies and state laws, and respectful of the rights of others with differing views," the school's statement read.

An organizer at UH told ABC13 that they intended to head to the Harris County Joint Processing Center since two of their dozens of protesters were arrested.

Hours later, a protest unfolded in front of the Harris County Joint Processing Center, causing authorities to shut down a half-mile stretch of a downtown Houston street.

