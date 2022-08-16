Student accused of setting fire to University of Houston dorm building, damaging 4 floors

According to charging documents, the 26-year-old used flammable liquid to start the fire that damaged four floors of the University Lofts "because he wanted to and because he could."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A student accused of starting a fire at a University of Houston residence hall was charged with arson.

Video from the scene showed students waiting outside with their belongings after being evacuated from the University Lofts on MLK Boulevard on Monday night.

"The entire south hall is coated in gasoline. My shoes are squishing," James, a student that lives in the building, said. "The smell is pungent. It was horrible. They got everybody out of the building."

According to charging documents, 26-year-old Kevin Ekofo used flammable liquid to start the fire that damaged four floors of the building "because he wanted to and because he could."

UH Police Department Captain Bret Collier said the fire was quickly extinguished by the building's fire suppression system.

Collier said Ekofo also attempted to set a fire outside a campus convenience store at the Cougar Village I building, where he was spotted and arrested.

The damage was reportedly limited to several rooms. Students who live in those rooms were provided alternative arrangements, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

For more on this story, follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.