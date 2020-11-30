body found

Body found outside of University of Houston's Fertitta Center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway Monday morning on the University of Houston campus where a body was found.

According to UH police, officers received a call of the body outside of the Fertitta Center at around 9:30 a.m.

The circumstances of the death were not immediately known, but the campus police department asked for homicide detectives to respond.

An Eyewitness News crew captured multiple police vehicles next to a grassy area that was cordoned off by crime scene tape.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.
