Body found outside of University of Houston's Fertitta Center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway Monday morning on the University of Houston campus where a body was found.According to UH police, officers received a call of the body outside of the Fertitta Center at around 9:30 a.m.The circumstances of the death were not immediately known, but the campus police department asked for homicide detectives to respond.An Eyewitness News crew captured multiple police vehicles next to a grassy area that was cordoned off by crime scene tape.