Freeze Watch for Tuesday morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- **A Freeze Watch is in effect for much of southeast Texas Monday night into Tuesday morning. Brief freezing temps will be possible in Houston, but areas north of Houston could experience a few hours of freezing temperatures overnight. Make sure you have a warm spot for your pets and plants.

Tonight will also be a chilly night with temperatures dipping down into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Monday will be sunny but breezy and chilly with highs only the in the 50s. You'll want to make sure you provide warm shelter for your pets and protect any cold sensitive plants before you go to bed Monday night. We expect our first widespread frost and freeze of the season Tuesday morning.

Our next chance of rain will come Wednesday as jet stream winds push another upper-level storm and cold front this way.
