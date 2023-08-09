Shooter at large nearly 4 weeks after 25-year-old killed at game room in Alvin, deputies say

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for a 25-year-old's killer continues nearly four weeks after a deadly shooting erupted at a game room in Alvin.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said shots were fired on July 21 at about 1 a.m. at a facility called "Ultimate Game Room."

Deputies didn't say what led to the shooting that killed 25-year-old David Perez. Investigators said Perez was taken to the hospital, where he died.

"He is survived by his mother and 4-year-old daughter. As we continue our efforts to bring justice to the victim and their family, we are turning to the community for their assistance," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

"Remember that David is someone's son, someone's brother, and most of all, David has a child," Brazoria County Crime Stoppers said in a release, where they also showed his photo.

If you have any information or tips regarding this incident, please contact the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office at 281-756-2391. Alternatively, you can reach out to Crime Stoppers of Brazoria County at 1-800-460-2222 to submit anonymous tips.