Taylor Swift entrepreneurial course to be offered at UH in spring 2024

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An entrepreneurial course centered around business teachings from Taylor Swift will be available at the University of Houston in the spring of 2024.

It's worth mentioning that Taylor Swift's mother, Andrea, is a University of Houston alumnae.

The course called "The Entrepreneurial Genius of Taylor Swift" will be focused around a particular album or era in the pop singer's career. Kelly McCormick, a professor of practice and managing director of Red Labs, will be teaching the course.

"You definitely don't have to be a hardcore fan - a Swiftie - to learn and appreciate the entrepreneurial genius that has made Taylor Swift an international phenomenon," McCormick said.

In fact, McCormick has been a fan of Swift since the early days of megahits "Our Song" and "Love Story" in which he began to see the entrepreneurship lessons in her 17-year career after attending one of the Houston stops on the record-breaking Eras Tour in April.

"The number one business lesson students can learn from Taylor is the way she treats her fans," McCormick said. "She is beloved because she truly does so much to make sure they are happy, appreciated, and feel like they are important to her. If every company acted that way about their customers - they'd have way more customers."

Overall, each session of the specially designed course for Swifties will focus on a particular album or period of her career. Other features include friendship bracelets as gifts for students, unexpected songs played during breaks, and "Easter eggs" hidden in the material.

