Harris County temporarily renaming NRG Stadium is latest gesture to Taylor Swift during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Houston's NRG Stadium on April 21-23. Here's what you should know ahead of the show.

Glendale, Arizona, renamed itself "Swift City" to help kickoff her tour last month.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While there doesn't appear to be movement in Mayor Sylvester Turner's office about a Taylor Swift Day proclamation, his equivalent at Harris County, Judge Lina Hidalgo, took no time in rolling out the red carpet treatment for the singer's arrival.

On Wednesday, Hidalgo announced plans to temporarily rename county-owned NRG Stadium to "NRG Stadium (Taylor's Version)," which is a nod to the superstar songwriter's re-issued earlier albums.

"I don't want there to be any bad blood between us and your fans, so were pulling all the stops," Hidalgo said at the beginning of a 52-second Twitter video with heavy Swift references.

The video above is a guide to Taylor Swift's three-night stop in Houston.

Hidalgo acknowledged other cities on her Eras Tour bestowing honorary gesture to Taylor, knowing "all too well" about other renamings. But, she claims, the county renaming NRG will be better.

SEE ALSO: Houston Humane Society drops cat adoption price to Taylor Swift's lucky number: $13

"I hope your stay here is beyond your wildest dreams," Hidalgo said. "And for everybody in Harris County, let's get...ready for it!"

Eyewitness News also learned that banners will be unfurled for the renaming, either Thursday or Friday, the latter of which is the first of three days of Swift's Houston shows.

It might not stop at just the stadium, which already has FIFA World Cup games to look forward to.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County, also known as METRO, was asked this week whether its Red light rail line will be renamed in Swift's honor as a nod to one of her albums.

"In the spirit of (public transportation advocacy group) LINK Houston's request, we can't 'Shake it Off'. We are happy Swifties will ride METRORail's Red Line to the Eras Tour. No need for 'Bad Blood,'" METRO tweeted.

Taylor Swift merch schedule

Swifties want their merch, and they'll be able to get it beginning Thursday.

NRG Park announced an early merch day scheduled from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, outside of Bud Light Plaza near the stadium's south end.

In addition, merchandise sales will start at noon on each of the three show days - Friday, Saturday, and Sunday - inside the secured perimeter.

All stadium gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 6:30 p.m., each day.

SEE MORE: Taylor Swift Eras tour: What to know as singer prepares to bring shows to NRG Stadium