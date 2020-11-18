Coronavirus

UH postpones game with SMU as COVID-19 cases emerge within Cougars team

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston football game slated for Saturday against SMU is being postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Cougars team, the school announced Wednesday.

UH's athletics department said the school, SMU and the American Athletic Conference are working on rescheduling the matchup that was supposed to take place in Dallas.

"Postponing a game is not an easy decision to make, but we appreciate the collaborative approach from SMU and the American Athletic Conference as we worked through this decision," said Chris Pezman, UH vice president for athletics.

The postponement against the Mustangs marks the fifth time since the season began that the Cougars have had a game canceled or moved due to virus issues.

The previous four were because of coronavirus concerns with Houston opponents. This time around, though, marks the first time the Cougars have had to cancel because of their own issues. Houston lost its entire slate of September games because of virus-related postponements.

This is the second postponement SMU has endured. The other was its Sept. 11 game vs. TCU.

A source said that SMU, which hasn't had any major COVID issues this season, is interested in adding a non-league game for this weekend.

If the teams are to make up this game, it would likely be slotted for Dec. 12. Houston has already filled one of the two available makeup dates the American Athletic Conference allows with Memphis on Dec. 5.

The American's championship game is scheduled for Dec. 19.

Houston's next scheduled opponent is No. 25 Tulsa on Nov. 28, at TDECU Stadium.

