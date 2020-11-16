Health & Fitness

Texas A&M and Ole Miss game postponed due to COVID-19, Aggies won't play for second straight week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- No. 5 Texas A&M will not play for a second straight week after its Saturday home game with Mississippi was postponed because of lingering issues with COVID-19 within the Aggies' program.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday its eighth postponement of the season and said the game between Ole Miss and Texas A&M could be made up Dec. 19, the day of the league championship game.



Texas A&M said on its website that the postponement comes "due to the continued quarantine of individuals within the Texas A&M football game, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The SEC had four games called off last week, including Texas A&M at Tennessee, which has been rescheduled for Dec. 12.

Three FBS games scheduled for this week have already been postponed or canceled. Last week, 15 games were called off because of COVID-19, the most yet this season.

As the college football season lurches toward a finish, the NCAA is making plans it hopes will save March Madness. The association said Monday it wants to move the entire Division I men's basketball tournament to one geographic location and is in talks with Indianapolis to be the host city.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
