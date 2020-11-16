Texas A&M and Ole Miss game postponed due to COVID-19, Aggies won't play for second straight week

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday its eighth postponement of the season and said the game between Ole Miss and Texas A&M could be made up Dec. 19, the day of the league championship game.
The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements.
Texas A&M said on its website that the postponement comes "due to the continued quarantine of individuals within the Texas A&M football game, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.
The SEC had four games called off last week, including Texas A&M at Tennessee, which has been rescheduled for Dec. 12.
Three FBS games scheduled for this week have already been postponed or canceled. Last week, 15 games were called off because of COVID-19, the most yet this season.
As the college football season lurches toward a finish, the NCAA is making plans it hopes will save March Madness. The association said Monday it wants to move the entire Division I men's basketball tournament to one geographic location and is in talks with Indianapolis to be the host city.
