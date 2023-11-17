UH to hold groundbreaking ceremony for its new $130M football center

You can watch the University of Houston event starting at 1 p.m. on ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston will hold a ceremonial groundbreaking for its new, state-of-the-art football facility Friday morning.

The facility, to be known as the Memorial Hermann Football Operations Center, will feature up-to-date amenities and instantly help Houston's recruiting efforts, with the competition for talent across the country at an all-time high, the university said.

"To have an entity as prestigious as Memorial Hermann step up and put their name on a very visible and important component in our Football Operations Center is gratifying and humbling," said Chris Pezman, UH vice president for athletics. "It comes at a great time as we join the Big 12 and break ground on our facility at the end of the 2023 season."

The donation is part of the Houston Rise $150 million fundraising campaign centered on competitive excellence in the Big 12 Conference.

The university became an official member of the Big 12 Conference on July 1.

The planned $130 million facility will also have amenities, including sports performance centers, an academic support services suite, a leading-edge locker room facility, student-athlete flex space, and office space to house football coaching and support staff.

It's also planned to provide additional seating to TDECU Stadium with 14 suites, a 450-seat club section with access to an 11,000-square-foot club, and a 300-seat roof terrace facing inward to John O'Quinn Field. The center is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

