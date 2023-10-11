UH awarded its largest grant from Department of Defense to help US army

HOUSTON, Texas -- The University of Houston was recently awarded its largest grant in history, this time from the U.S. Department of Defense.

The $63.5 million contract aims to support UH in developing analytical modeling and simulation platforms that help the U.S. Army make timely and effective decisions, according to a release from UH.

Craig Glennie, professor of civil and environmental engineering and director of engineering defense research initiatives at the UH Cullen College of Engineering, who is leading the project, says the team's work will focus on creating tools for the time period before conflict begins.

