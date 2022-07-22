University of Houston receives $10 million for new football development center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Whose House? Coog's House! Cougars, are you ready to cheer on the Coogs this football season?
The University of Houston announced Friday that it received an anonymous pledge of $10 million to support its new Football Development Center.
The donation is part of the Houston Rise $150 million fundraising campaign centered on competitive excellence in the Big 12 Conference.
UH announced earlier this year that they will officially join the Big 12 in fall 2023.
"This incredibly generous gift brings us one step closer to a new home for Houston football as we continue to invest in and strengthen all of our athletics programs," said Renu Khator, University of Houston president. "I'm thrilled by the outpouring of support from our alumni, fans, and supporters. Investing in our student-athletes and facilities is essential to success on the national level, and we are committed to doing just that in the Big 12."
The $10 million pledge will help set the Cougars for success by helping with recruiting and student-athlete development.
"An eight-figure gift is rare. To have someone who believes in us, our mission, and the direction we're going while entrusting us with a significant gift is humbling," said Chris Pezman, vice president for athletics. "I cannot express our true appreciation. It's incredibly impactful, and it makes a very definitive statement about where we're going and what we're doing."
The new Football Development Center will feature up-to-date amenities, and it will instantly help Houston's recruiting efforts, with the competition for talent across the country at an all-time high, the university said.
"The Football Development Center is the missing piece for us at the moment," Head Football Coach Dana Holgorsen said. "Our infrastructure is relatively sound, but without the FDC, we are well behind our peers. This brings us up to standard and gives us a resource that will allow us to compete for the talent we need to win in the Big 12. Thank you to those who have and will come forward in support. This project is paramount to our goals for Houston football."
