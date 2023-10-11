Police said they began looking into the allegations in July. In addition, we also learned the suspect was working as a tutor for a Houston-area company.

University of Houston lecturer suspended for possession of child porn allegations, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston has suspended a math lecturer following accusations he was in possession of child pornography.

James Chang was arrested on the university campus for possession of child pornography, sources told ABC13.

ABC13 spoke with students on campus, who were shocked to learn about the arrest.

Eyewitness News also confirmed that Chang was working as a tutor for a Houston-area local tutoring company.

On its website, the tutoring company lists that the tutors work with K-12 and college students.

The business owner told ABC13 she wanted to wait until more details are released prior to making a comment.

The Houston Police Department has confirmed they began looking into these accusations in July.

At this time, Chang has not been officially charged.

