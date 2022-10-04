Houston Cougars add 10-year-old battling lupus to team with Final Four aspirations

The University of Houston's newest recruit is a 10-year-old. Now, while you might think the Coogs are reaching for their future, the excited new Cougar is being planned for big things with the team.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Cougars men's basketball team has Final Four aspirations, especially with the college sports spectacular happening in H-Town.

If they go all the way this season, they may have their latest star recruit to thank.

The team on Tuesday introduced 10-year-old Jace Abarca as part of the Coogs squad. He's expected to play a pivotal role for the team, not just for the ball boy duties he's going to fulfill all season.

Jace, who is living with lupus and kidney disorder, hopes to be the inspiration for tough Cougars games ahead.

"I think it's what brought us here. It's just motivation, the way he just inspires all of us around him," James Abarca, Jace's father, said at Tuesday's introduction. "When he was facing (his illness), he was the one who was picking us up and motivated us to get through a lot of things. Just his positive attitude, his love of life."

"He can help motivate (the Cougars) just as much as he did for us," James continued.

Jace joining UH is made possible by Team IMPACT. This nonprofit organization that matches children facing serious illness and disability with college sports teams to create a long-term, life-changing experience for everyone involved.

Jace, his two siblings, and his parents were all part of his letter of intent signing at Guy V. Lewis Development Facility, where they were met with head coach Kelvin Sampson and other stars of the team.

Jace and the Coogs begin the season on Nov. 7, when Northern Colorado visits Fertitta Center.

