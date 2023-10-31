UFC fighter Derrick Lewis arrested in Houston ahead of main event fight

When UFC returns to Houston Saturday night, the card will feature hometown flare Derrick Lewis. Before the event, ABC13 caught up with him for a one-on-one interview.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A UFC fighter was arrested in Harris County for allegedly driving almost three times the posted speed limit.

Derrick Lewis, 38, was charged Wednesday with reckless driving, a misdemeanor charge.

Court records say Lewis, who claims Houston as his hometown, was driving 136 mph in a 50 mph zone on FM 2100 in a red Lamborghini. He allegedly passed a member of law enforcement while weaving in and out of traffic and making unsafe lane changes.

He was given a $100 personal recognizance bond and released from custody the same day as his arrest.

Lewis, whose nickname is "The Black Beast," is the all-time leader for knockouts in UFC heavyweight history, according to ESPN.

He is scheduled as the main event fight against Jailton Almeida on Saturday night in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Lewis' next court date is scheduled for Dec. 27.

