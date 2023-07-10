Because this is a capital murder case, if the18-year-old suspect is found guilty, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars or receive the death penalty.

Judge sets bond at $750,000 for man accused of killing Uber driver in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old who is accused of the capital murder of an Uber driver had his bond set Monday morning at $750,000.

Police say Hector Torres was shot multiple times and his car was stolen on May 27 in the 2900 block of Trail Lake Drive in southwest Houston. An Uber account and phone records led police to Charles Hudson.

Prosecutors say the phone that requested an Uber ride was linked to Hudson.

Hudson was out on bond for a different, unrelated crime when he failed to appear in court last week, police said. That gave officers the chance to track down and arrest Hudson.

Investigators say they were able to get a court order to access Hudson's phone, which showed the Uber request on the day and time of the murder. It also had photos of Hudson with a gun.

Uber records were able to connect the ride request and location to an address near Hudson. Police say Internet search records from the phone showed searches for stores that sold ski masks.

Police say the evidence all points to Hudson as the suspect.

Defense attorneys point out there are multiple names and numbers connected to the Uber account and it is something they will now explore as they prepare to defend Hudson.

Because this is a capital murder case, if Hudson is found guilty, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars or receive the death penalty.

